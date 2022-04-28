Wong ultimatum for bigger deal first controversy of the NIL era at Miami
It was inevitable that this would happen
Isaiah Wong, who agreed to a $100,000 NIL deal with John Ruiz' LifeWallet on April 12, issued an ultimatum Thursday night that he would enter the transfer portal if his compensation were not increased.
The motivation is believed to be the $400,000 LifeWallet deal landed by Kansas State guard Nigel Pack, which came 11 days after Wong signed his LifeWallet contract.
Wong's NIL agent, Adam Papas of NEXT Sports Agency, communicated the demands through ESPN.
"If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," Papas said.
Wong, a two-time all-ACC player and the second-leading scorer on a Hurricanes team that reached the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight, declared for the draft earlier this week while maintaining the option of a return to the Hurricanes, which would involve the NIL deal he signed with LifeWallet.
"Isaiah would like to stay at Miami," Papas said. "He had a great season leading his team to the Elite Eight. He has seen what incoming Miami Hurricane basketball players are getting in NIL and would like his NIL to reflect that he was a team leader of an Elite Eight team."
Ironically, Papas was the agent who also negotiated the Pack deal, which covered two years at the $400,000 per year price tag. Now he's coming after Ruiz for more money for Wong.
"It's a unique situation just completing Nijel Pack's deal with Miami," Papas said. "Understanding what John Ruiz is trying to do with the NIL space and the city of Miami, we feel the value of Isaiah Wong should meet or exceed the value of an incoming transfer."
Ruiz was informed of Papas comments by ESPN and didn't seem to take kindly of the essential hostage demand.
"Isaiah is under contract," Ruiz said in a text message to ESPN. "He has been treated by LifeWallet exceptionally well. If that is what he decides, I wish him well, however, I DO NOT renegotiate! I cannot disclose the amount, but what I can say is that he was treated very fairly."