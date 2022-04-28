Wong ultimatum for bigger deal first controversy of the NIL era at Miami

It was inevitable that this would happen Isaiah Wong, who agreed to a $100,000 NIL deal with John Ruiz' LifeWallet on April 12, issued an ultimatum Thursday night that he would enter the transfer portal if his compensation were not increased. The motivation is believed to be the $400,000 LifeWallet deal landed by Kansas State guard Nigel Pack, which came 11 days after Wong signed his LifeWallet contract. Wong's NIL agent, Adam Papas of NEXT Sports Agency, communicated the demands through ESPN. "If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," Papas said.

Wong, a two-time all-ACC player and the second-leading scorer on a Hurricanes team that reached the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight, declared for the draft earlier this week while maintaining the option of a return to the Hurricanes, which would involve the NIL deal he signed with LifeWallet. "Isaiah would like to stay at Miami," Papas said. "He had a great season leading his team to the Elite Eight. He has seen what incoming Miami Hurricane basketball players are getting in NIL and would like his NIL to reflect that he was a team leader of an Elite Eight team."