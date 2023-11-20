Xavier Restrepo was named ACC Football Player of the Week for the wide receiver position, announced Monday.

The Hurricanes' top offensive performer Saturday, Restrepo, had a career-high 193 receiving yards in a loss to top-10 Louisville.

Restrepo hauled eight passes on ten targets and finished with a career mark on a day when Miami's offense totaled 31 points. Restrepo's longest catch of the day was 48 yards against the Cardinals, and he also had a touchdown catch.

The fourth-year junior receiver leads the team with 68 receptions and 876 receiving yards. He has five touchdowns on the season.

The selection marks Miami’s second straight ACC Receiver of the Week honoree. Jacolby George was honored on Nov. 13 after posting a career game on the road at Florida State.