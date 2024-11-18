2025 four-star DE Zahir Mathis decommits from Ohio State

Class of 2025 four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis is reopening his recruitment. He announced his decision to decommit from Ohio State on Monday, via social media. Mathis had been committed to head coach Ryan Day, associate head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes since January. According to Mathis, he will still consider Ohio State in his recruitment. "After much consideration I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from Ohio State," Mathis wrote in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). "I appreciate Coach Day, Coach Johnson and all the coaches at Ohio State. They are still a top school for me. This is a life decision. Please respect my decision!"

Advertisement

Mathis took an official visit to Ohio State on Oct. 25. In June, he took an official visit to Penn State. He returned to Happy Valley in July for the Nittany Lions' "Lasch Bash" event in July. Mathis will now open his recruitment to every school, but Penn State is considered a program to watch. The current intel is that if the Nittany Lions push for a commitment, they're expected to be hard to beat for Mathis. Texas A&M and Miami (FL.) could also be players as things progress as well, however. With that in mind, sources tell Rivals.com that Mathis is planning to potentially take multiple visits to check out various schools before making a decision. His exact visit plans are not yet known, however. Prior to committing to Ohio State in January, Mathis' top-five consisted of the Buckeyes, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. He has more than 30 scholarship offers in total.