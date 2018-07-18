4-star Ga. RB driving down with family for Paradise Camp
Atlanta (Ga.) Carver High School Class of 2020 RB Jo'Quavious Marks will be on hand for Miami’s Paradise Camp later this month.“I’m coming with my mom, dad and two siblings, we’re driving down,” he...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news