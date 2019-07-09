News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 03:56:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

4-star has Miami high on list & connections to program

Mk3qxinxzkob3tb7ybhd
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic PG Lynn Greer III is among the nation’s most highly regarded prospects at his position.And Miami is high on his list.“Miami’s for sure among the ones I like,” Gree...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}