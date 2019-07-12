4-star has visited, says "for sure Miami's in my top"
Coraopolis (Pa.) Moon High School forward Puff Johnson is one of the nation’s most sought after prospects, and he says “Miami’s definitely in my picture, definitely. I always talk to coach L (Jim L...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news