One of the deciding factors in choosing a position coach is their track with developing players. Miami recently hired former Louisville linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, who has a track record to develop linebackers to their highest potential. Nicholson coached linebackers for six seasons at spots like Akron, Louisville, and Southern Miss. Here's a look at how he developed linebackers at those schools.

Akron

Jatavis Brown, Linebacker

Nicholson spent one year at Akron and had his most productive group overall in that lone season. Under head coach Terry Bowden, the team went just 5-7 but had two All-MAC selections at linebacker. Jatavis Brown ended up having the best season of any linebacker under Nicholson. Brown had 107 total tackles (57 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. He would earn first-team All-MAC honors and eventually be drafted in the fifth round by the San Diego Chargers. Justin March was second on the team in tackles that season and was named third-team All-MAC. He totaled 80 tackles (40 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss with three interceptions. He would go on to be an undrafted free agent signee to the Kansas City Chiefs and spend six seasons in the NFL.

Southern Miss

Swayzee Bozeman, Linebacker

In his two seasons (2018-2019) at Southern Miss as the linebackers coach, Nicholson, and the staff went 13-11. He spent two seasons (2016-2017) as the defensive line coach, as well. The defense was ranked third in total defense, sixth in rush defense, and 19th in scoring defense. Racheem Boothe was the most productive linebacker in the room for the two years Nicholson coached the backers. He totaled 96 tackles (57 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks in two years. Boothe earned All-Conference honorable mention. Hayes Maples had a solid redshirt freshman campaign, being named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team with a 31 tackle (19 solo), 2.5 tackle for loss, and one sack season. Swayzee Bozeman and Santrell Latham had a similar 2019. Bozeman had 57 tackles (31 solo), six tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while Latham had 55 tackles (30 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.



Louisville

Mohamed Sanogo, Linebacker (Darrell Russell)

The majority of Nicholson's coaching resume with linebackers, mainly inside linebackers, was spent at Louisville. This was his second run at Louisville after working as the outside linebackers/defensive ends coach in 2014. in 2020, it would the first of two seasons where CJ Avery led the team in tackles. He totaled 78 total tackles (48 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. He followed that up with 97 tackles (45 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He was yet another recognized player under Nicholson, picking up All-ACC honorable mention honors. Before being picked up as an undrafted free agent for the Atlanta Falcons, Dorian Etheridge had a solid 2020 with 50 tackles (32 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Ole Miss transfer Mohamed Sanogo had a strong final college season under Nicholson in 2022. He earned All-ACC honorable mention like Avery thanks to an 89 tackle (44 solo), 9.5 tackle for loss, and 4.5 sack season. He has the potential to end up as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent in the upcoming NFL Draft. Monty Montgomery combined with Sanogo to give Nicholson his first duo to have 70 or more tackles each since his future NFL tandem at Akron in 2013. He finished with 70 tackles (33 solo), 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Future at Miami

Malik Bryant, Linebacker