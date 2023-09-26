Miami is off to a 4-0 start, and spirits are high in Coral Gables. It is only the third time The Hurricanes started the season with four straight wins and the eighth time this century. Miami went 4-0 from 2001-2004 for four consecutive years, and last had back-to-back 4-0 starts in 2016 to 2017. The Hurricanes also went 4-0 in four straight years from 1986 to 1989. Of all of the 4-0 starts since 1980 (16), four of those seasons, Miami went on to win the national championship (1987, 1989, 1991, 2001). Former head coaches Dennis Erickson and Larry Coker had the most 4-0 starts. Erickson succeeded in that regard in 1989, 1991, 1992, and 1993, and Coker from 2001 to 2004. Here's a look at how each season finished after Miami started out 4-0 this century.

2017

Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) stands back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Final Record: 10-3 Result of Final Game: Lost to Wisconsin in Orange Bowl 34-24 AP Finish: 13th Head Coach: Mark Richt Notable Players: Mark Walton, Braxton Berrios, Chris Herndon, Malik Rosier, Travis Homer, Ahmmon Richards, Lawrence Cager, Jeff Thomas, DeeJay Dallas, Mike Harley, Jr., Jaquan Johnson, Sheldrick Redwine, Mike Jackson Sr., Shaquille Quarterman, Michael Pinckney, Joe Jackson, Jon Ford, Jonathan Garvin, Chad Thomas, K.C. McDermott, Michael Badgley, Kendrick Norton, R.J. McIntosh, Dee Delaney, Tyler Gauthier, Tyree St. Louis, Trajan Bandy, Malek Young Summary: This is by far the most memorable season for the Miami Hurricanes in the last decade. After the Canes' 10th win in a row to start the season, they were ranked No. 2 by the College Football Playoff Committee, Miami’s highest ranking since 2005. Its signature win was a dominant 41-8 win over Notre Dame. Quarterback Malik Rosier was at the forefront of the Hurricanes’ most successful season in recent history. Rosier has also engineered one of the most memorable drives in the history of the Miami-Florida State rivalry, where he went 75 yards in nine plays, including a 23-yard go-ahead touchdown to Darrell Langham with six seconds left. This win ended a seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles. The season ended sourly with three straight losses to Pitt, Clemson, and Wisconsin, but this Miami team made their only ACC championship appearance, winning the Coastal Division.

2016

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Final Record: 9-4 Result of Final Game: Won against West Virginia in Russell Athletic Bowl 31-14 AP Finish: 20th Head Coach: Mark Richt Notable Players: Mark Walton, Braxton Berrios, Chris Herndon, Brad Kaaya, Travis Homer, Gus Edwards, Joe Yearby, David Njoku, Ahmmon Richards, Lawrence Cager, Jaquan Johnson, Sheldrick Redwine, Mike Jackson Sr., Shaquille Quarterman, Michael Pinckney, Joe Jackson, K.C. McDermott, Michael Badgley, Stacy Coley, Danny Isidora, Rayshawn Jenkins, Corn Elder, Justin Vogel, Kendrick Norton, R.J. McIntosh, Tyler Gauthier, Tyree St. Louis, Malek Young Summary: This was Mark Richt's first season as head coach returning to his alma mater. This was a season of streaks as they started 4-0, lost the next four, and completed the season on a five-game winning streak. In the season's final game, Miami ended a ten-year bowl victory drought, dominantly defeating the Mountaineers. The turning moment of the season was when Kaaya had a signature game against Pitt, ending the four-game losing streak. Kaaya had 396 yards and four touchdowns and utilized his two most significant playmakers, Ahmmon Richards and David Njoku.



Mark Walton had a stellar year with consecutive 100-yard rushing games against Pitt, NC State, and Virginia to finish with over 1,000 yards rushing - to date, the last time Miami had a rusher to run for over 1,000 yards.

2013

Miami quarterback Stephen Johnson (17) hands the ball to Duke Johnson (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013. Miami won 45-30. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

Final Record: 9-4 Result of Final Game: Lost to Louisville in the Russell Athletic Bowl 36-9 AP Finish: Unranked Head Coach: Al Golden Notable Players: Stacy Coley, Phillip Dorsett, Ereck Flowers, Seantrel Henderson, Duke Johnson, Brandon Linder, Stephen Morris, Clive Walford, Herb Waters, Denzel Perryman, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Rayshawn Jenkins, Ladarius Gunter, Jermaine Grace, Anthony Chickillo, Deon Bush, Artie Burns, Pat O'Donnell, Tracy Howard Summary: In Al Golden's third season as the Miami head coach, the Hurricanes won its first seven games this season, including a memorable home win against the then-12th-ranked Florida Gators 21-16.

The Hurricanes would lose four of its next six games, including an embarrassing 41-14 loss to FSU, in which both teams came in undefeated. Florida State would go on to win the national championship that year. Quarterback Stephen Morris put a cap on a prolific career, passing for 3,028 yards that year, and finished his career with 7,896 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. Duke defeated Miami 48-30 that year, beating out the Hurricanes for the Coastal Division title.

2004

Devin Hester, Miami

Final Record: 9-3 Result of Final Game: Won against Florida in Peach Bowl 27-10 AP Finish: 11th Head Coach: Larry Coker Notable Players: Brock Berlin, Kyle Wright, Frank Gore, Quadtrine Hill, Tyrone Moss, Roscoe Parrish, Darnell Jenkins, Devin Hester, Sinorice Moss, Lance Leggett, Ryan Moore, Kevin Everett, Greg Olsen, Buck Ortega, Rashad Butler, Chris Myers, Baratka Atkins, Eric Winston, Kareem Brown, Bryan Pata, Jon Beason, Tavares Gooden, Kelly Jennings, Antrel Rolle, Brandon Meriweather Summary: The year signified the end of an era of dominance for the Hurricanes from 2000-04. It was also the first of Miami in the ACC, indicating change. Fourth-year head coach Larry Coker lost in the defacto conference championship to Virginia Tech 16-10 on the last day of the regular season. Miami started the season 6-0 with two memorable victories. The first was a 16-10 overtime win over Florida State to open the season. Frank Gore walked off the win with an 18-yard touchdown in Miami's first-ever ACC game.

Sophomore sensation Devin Hester made his presence felt all season. He blocked a field goal in the FSU game, and in the Louisville game at the Orange Bowl, he fielded the ball at Miami’s 22-yard line, and 78 yards later, Miami scored an enormous TD to retake the lead at 34-31 with just over eight minutes left in the 4th quarter that would not be relinquished.

In the Peach Bowl against the Gators, Hester returned a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown. It was the last year that Miami defeated rivals Florida and Florida State in the same year.

2003

Sean Taylor, Miami

Final Record: 11-2 Result of Final Game: Won against Florida State in the Orange Bowl 16-14 AP Finish: 5th Head Coach: Larry Coker Notable Players: Brock Berlin, Jarrett Payton, Quadtrine Hill, Tyrone Moss, Frank Gore, Kevin Beard, Ryan Moore, Roscoe Parrish, Devin Hester, Sinorice Moss, Darnell Jenkins, Kellen Winslow, Kevin Everett, Vernon Carey, Eric Winston, Rashad Butler, Santonio Thomas, Darrell McClover, Alfonso Marshall, Sean Taylor, Jon Beason, Kelly Jennings, Marcus Maxey, Antrel Rolle, Brandon Meriweather, Vince Wilfork, D.J. Williams Summary: The 03' Hurricanes started its season 7-0 with memorable wins over Florida and Florida State. In the season's second game, Miami was down to the rival Gators, but former Gator Brock Berlin engineered a comeback for the ages. Miami overcame a 23-point deficit to emerge with a 38-33 win.

Against Florida State, Jarrett Payton churned out 97 yards rushing in the rain to leave Tallahassee with a 22-14 win. Miami was ranked 2nd and FSU 5th before the game.

Back-to-back losses to Virginia Tech and Tennessee would end a chance at a sixth championship. Sean Taylor put together a historic season. He was named a unanimous first-team All-American, the Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back. He led the Big East Conference and ranked first nationally in interceptions with ten, tying the record for interceptions in a season with former Hurricanes standout Bennie Blades. Taylor also finished first in total tackles with 77 (57 solo).

2002

Willis McGahee, Miami

Final Record: 12-1 Result of Final Game: Lost to Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl 31-24 OT AP Finish: 2nd Head Coach: Larry Coker Notable Players: Ken Dorsey, Willis McGahee, Andre Johnson, Kevin Beard, Frank Gore, Jarrett Payton, Vernon Carey, Brett Romberg, Chris Myers, Roscoe Parrish, Kellen Winslow, Eric Winston, D.J. Williams, Alfonso Marshall, Kelly Jennings, Antrel Rolle, Sean Taylor, Darrell McClover, Jonathan Vilma, Santonio Thomas, Vince Wilfork, Jerome McDougle, William Joseph, Todd Sievers, Maurice Sikes, Marcus Maxey, Carlos Joseph, Andrew Williams, Sherko Haji-Rasouli Summary: This season is perhaps one of the best seasons Miami has ever put together in its history and arguably the most painful in which it ended. Miami dominated Florida in the swamp 41-16, putting the nation on notice. Miami would win its first 12 games en route to its second straight national championship game.

Unfortunately for Hurricanes fans, Miami would not be pronounced the victor in a 31-24 OT loss to Ohio State. McGahee, their offensive MVP of the year, suffered a devastating knee injury in the game. Willis McGahee broke several records in the 2002 season. He shattered school season records, carrying the ball 282 times for 1,753 yards, a 6.2 average, and 28 touchdowns. McGahee's ten 100-yard performances broke the Hurricanes season record of eight, set by Ottis Anderson in 1978; he added 355 yards on 25 receptions, for a 14.2 average, that season. He gained 2,108 all-purpose yards, which remains a Hurricanes' season record.

