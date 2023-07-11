In the last ten years, Miami hasn't had the amount of five-star rated talents that the powers of college football have acquired. From 2013 to 2023, Miami acquired only six five-star players through its recruiting classes. Clemson, the undisputed leader of the ACC during that time frame, had 27 five-star players while rivals Florida State had 18. Clemson won two national championships in the decade and FSU won a natty in 2013. Of the other teams that won national championships in that timeframe, Miami is far behind. Of the remaining national champions of the decade, Alabama (50), Georgia (34), LSU (23), and Ohio State (27), all have done a tremendous job of adding five-stars to their rosters. How has Miami fared with the five-star talents that did make their way to Coral Gables? Two of those players we have yet to see in action in a college football game in Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola from the 2023 cycle. Both did well in spring and Mauigoa is projected by many to earn the starting position on the offensive line. But how have the rest fared over the years?

Chad Thomas

Chad Thomas, Defensive End, Miami

Chad Thomas was part of a legendary high school team at Miami Booker T. Washington that won a national championship in 2013. He tallied 71 tackles and eight sacks in his senior year and chose Miami over Alabama and Florida State. He would go on to have an impressive four-year career at Miami totaling 103 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, ten sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and seven passes defended. In 2018, he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft and played two seasons for the Cleveland Browns. He registered 26 total tackles, four sacks, and one pass deflection in the league. He has worked with several artists over the years as a producer including Rick Ross, and Raphael Saadiq, and has produced his own music.

Lorenzo Lingard

Lorenzo Lingard, Running Back, Miami

Lorenzo Lingard was one of the most explosive running backs to ever come out of the state of Florida in the last decade. He rushed for more than 2,500 career yards in high school and gained 1,701 yards on 207 carries and scored 26 touchdowns as a senior en route to Gatorade Florida Player of the Year honors. He chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia. He played one season at Miami and appeared in six games before suffering a leg injury that would end his season. His best game, in 2018, was a four-carry, 82-yard rushing performance against Savannah State where he scored the first two touchdowns of his colleg career. He finished his career at Miami with 136 rushing yards and two scores. After missing the entire 2019 season, Lingard transferred to Florida and saw limited action in three seasons. Lingard tallied 26 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown as a Gator and is still currently on the active roster in Gainesville.

Mark Pope

Mark Pope, Wide Receiver, Miami

Mark Pope made a name for himself in South Florida when he made a state championship-winning 72-yard catch and run in the 8A state title game for Miami Southridge High School. He chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and LSU. In three seasons Pope never lived up to the five-star hype. Pope played in 34 games, started in 11, and totaled 52 catches for 680 yards, and four touchdowns. Pope would miss the entire 2021 season, transferred to Jackson State, and registered just one catch for 15 yards in 2022. He was dismissed from the team at JSU and will look to get playing time at UMass in the 2023 season.

James Williams

James Williams, Safety, Miami