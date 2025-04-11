Storm Tracker Podcast - Miami Spring Game 2025 Preview

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Casz Clayton, South Florida Reporter, to discuss what to watch in Miami's spring game on Saturday (April 11th, 4:00 PM Eastern).
First, we discuss which players have stood out during spring practice on offense (3:15) and defense (13:07).
Also, discussed are positions of concern - quarterbacks (19:48) and linebackers (27:30).
Lastly, we predict MVPs and freshman MVPs for the spring game (35:00).
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook