Storm Tracker Podcast - Miami Spring Game 2025 Preview

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Casz Clayton, South Florida Reporter, to discuss what to watch in Miami's spring game on Saturday (April 11th, 4:00 PM Eastern).

First, we discuss which players have stood out during spring practice on offense (3:15) and defense (13:07).

Also, discussed are positions of concern - quarterbacks (19:48) and linebackers (27:30).

Lastly, we predict MVPs and freshman MVPs for the spring game (35:00).