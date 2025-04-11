Miami trip, offer shakes up recruitment of in-state recruit JJ Edwards

The recruitment of Justin Edwards is beginning to run towards an apex.
The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater linebacker, who also rushes the passer and accounted for double-digit sacks as a junior in 2024, continues to add scholarship offers to the point he may be re-routing his college destination criteria.
Edwards recently admitted he was planning on playing at the next level beyond Sunshine State lines. That was before he visited Miami and picked up the Hurricane offer last weekend.
"They're higher in my recruitment, it really shocked me," he said of the offer. "I didn't really want to stay home, but coming to Miami and seeing what the program has -- it makes me want to stay home more.
"Their linebackers play D-end, nickel, and I can play in all those schemes. They love my play style. They told me they like my speed, my length and wingspan of 79 inches. Coach (Mario) Cristobal loves my film and gave me the offer."
A return trip to The U is on deck for this weekend, taking in the program's spring game in the process.
The previous trip included a strong sample of the defense in action.
"I liked everything," Edwards said. "Practice went smooth, it was very exciting to see what was done. I see progress in the defense, they're fired up."
The rising-senior recruit was back near his home town at UCF practice on Thursday, the only other unofficial visit set for this month.
The current plan is to get back to Miami and then lock in what should be a busy official visit slate for Edwards. He already has UCF penciled in for May 30, Rutgers on June 6, Kentucky on June 13 and South Florida June 20.
At this stage, Edwards expects Miami and Syracuse to also receive official visits in the summer months.
A college commitment could come soon after the conclusion of the official visits.