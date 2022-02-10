Addae connection could pay off for Canes with 4-star Georgia CB commit
Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2023 CB Kayin Lee is an early Georgia commitment.But with his position coach, Jahmile Addae, heading to the Miami Hurricanes, Lee says “That can lead over to Mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news