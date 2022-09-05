Miami took full advantage of the transfer portal bringing in several players to compete for starting positions. The best addition so far is defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. The transfer from West Virginia is making his presence felt and the coaches are noticing how he can affect the game.

“Excellent football player,” said Head Coach Mario Cristobal at Monday’s press conference. “Was the best defensive player on the field for us on Saturday. Akheem is, one he’s a natural. He understands the game really well. He’s physical. Very tough and he’s very heavy-handed. If you watch the tape, if you get a chance to watch it again and watch when he put hands on guys, and is able to get separation and disengage, block obstruction, and still close on ball carriers, close on quarterbacks, be disruptive, defeat blocks, defeat double-teams and the versatility to go inside as well. That makes him a dangerous player makes him an impactful player.”

Mesidor had four total tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a pass defended that led to a Gilbert Frierson’s pick-six. The attendance for Saturday’s game was just over 50,000 and Mesidor loved the atmosphere.