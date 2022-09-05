Akheem Mesidor Emerging As Miami's Best Defensive Player
Miami took full advantage of the transfer portal bringing in several players to compete for starting positions. The best addition so far is defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. The transfer from West Virginia is making his presence felt and the coaches are noticing how he can affect the game.
“Excellent football player,” said Head Coach Mario Cristobal at Monday’s press conference. “Was the best defensive player on the field for us on Saturday. Akheem is, one he’s a natural. He understands the game really well. He’s physical. Very tough and he’s very heavy-handed. If you watch the tape, if you get a chance to watch it again and watch when he put hands on guys, and is able to get separation and disengage, block obstruction, and still close on ball carriers, close on quarterbacks, be disruptive, defeat blocks, defeat double-teams and the versatility to go inside as well. That makes him a dangerous player makes him an impactful player.”
Mesidor had four total tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a pass defended that led to a Gilbert Frierson’s pick-six. The attendance for Saturday’s game was just over 50,000 and Mesidor loved the atmosphere.
“Felt good, electrifying,” said Mesidor about the atmosphere. “First time in Hard Rock Stadium. Loved it. Loved the fans. Looking forward for more, to play more games in there.”
The Canadian native totaled 70 tackles 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in two seasons with the Mountaineers. He played only 19 snaps on Saturday and earned a starting spot after an impressive fall camp. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said he put on a clinic Saturday.
“You could take many clips out of that and put on a clinic tape,” said Steele. “It was very impressive.”
Mesidor played his high school ball at Clearwater Academy International and was rated a three-star talent out of the 2020 class. Mesidor is looking to continue his dominance into next week and beyond.
“We just go in the game trying to dominate and we want to do the same thing next game and so on for the whole season.”
Mesidor was named as co-defensive MVP of the game along with starting linebacker Corey Flagg.