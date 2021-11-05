Amari Carter: We were tired of all the missed tackles
Despite missing two games due to injury, Striker Amari Carter is tied for third on the team with 37 tackles, and he has three TFL and an interception.The former safety has been a physical playmaker...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news