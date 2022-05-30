ANALYSIS: Closer look at Miami baseball's regional opponents

After a 39-18 regular season and 20-10 ACC record, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team was rewarded with a No. 6 national seed. That means the Canes ... assuming they advance out of regionals ... would also host Super Regionals. If Miami advances it will play the winner of the Southern Miss (No. 11 overall seed) bracket that also includes No. 2 seed LSU, no. 3 Kennesaw State and No. 4 Army. It was a tribute to the season's work by the NCAA selection committee, and a good turn of events for a Canes team that could have been seeded out of the top 8 given UM finished the year 2-6 including 0-2 at the ACC Tournament. Miami will be the top seed and host regionals, with the No. 2 seed Arizona, No. 3 Mississippi and No. 4 Canisius. Here's a closer look at Miami's regional opponents:

NO. 2 ARIZONA (37-23, Pac-12)

The Wildcats finished with a 37-23 overall record and 16-14 in Pac-12 play. There are no common opponents between the teams, and Arizona finished losing five of its final seven games including a regular-season ending sweep at Oregon. But, of note, the team did take two of three at No. 3 national seed Oregon State prior to that. Arizona bats .288 as a team (compared to .269 for opponents) and has slugged 63 homers (holding opponents to 45). The top threats at the plate are Daniel Susac (team high .367, 12 HR, team high 61 RBI), Tanner O'Tremba (.351, 10 HR) and Chase Davis (.292, team high 16 HR). On the mound a strength is the bullpen behind Trevor Long (3.89 ERA, 7 saves), Holden Christian (4.33, 5 saves) and reliever Quinn Flanagan (1.72 ERA, 5-1). The top starting pitcher is Garrett Irvin (5-4, 3.22 ERA), and it's possible he will be held for Game 2 vs. the Canes. The other main starters have struggled with none having an ERA less than 5.50 (TJ Nichols is the other pitcher with more than 80 innings on the season, and he's 5-4 with a 5.51 ERA). So the bottom line is this is a team that wins with its hitting ... and one very solid starter and a good bullpen.

NO. 3 MISSISSIPPI (32-22, SEC)

The Rebels were 32-22 overall and 14-16 in SEC play, including losing two of the final three games (with a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt knocking the team out in its lone SEC Tournament matchup). But a warning to the Canes: This team swept LSU (No. 2 seed in Southern Miss regional) in mid-May before losing two out of three to No. 5 national seed Texas A&M in the next series to round out the regular season. A common opponent is UCF: Miami lost 10-5 on the road and won 16-10 at home; Ole Miss won two of three at UCF (winning 8-7 and 9-1 and falling 1-0 in 12 innings). At the plate Ole Miss bats .277 (compared to opponents' .249) and has hit 91 homers (compared to 64 for opponents). The top hitters are Kevin Graham (.345, 10 HR), Justin Bench (.307, 48 runs scored), Tim Elko (.284, team high 19 HR) and Jacob Gonzalez (.276, 16 HR). On the mound the team has struggled to find full-time starters, and in the final regular season series the No. 1 starter was Dylan DeLucia (5-2, 4.57 ERA, 8 starts in 17 appearances), No. 2 was Hunter Elliott (3-3, 3.29 ERA with 8 starts in 16 appearances) with No. 3 Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.57 ERA, 13 starts and 15 appearances). The closer is Brandon Jackson (9 saves, 1-3 record, 4.38 ERA). So this is a team that wins with power hitting but has some inconsistent starting pitching. On the year there was one complete game thrown, by DeLucia, and the starters tend not to go deep into games.

NO. 4 CANISIUS (29-23, MAAC)