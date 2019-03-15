Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 15:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: New faces could have big impact on reshaped D line

CaneSport.com
Staff

RECAP: PRE-SPRING ANALYSIS FEATURESQUARTERBACK: QB position a huge question mark entering spring ballRUNNING BACK: Intriguing options at RB entering spring ballWIDE RECEIVER: WR position set for in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}