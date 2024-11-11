Recruiting Rumor Mill: Final visits begin as signing day nears

Javion Hilson

A loaded weekend of college football and news leading up to signing day means a loaded Recruiting Rumor Mill is here.

As four-star Cal quarterback commit Jaron Sagapolutele seriously considers Oregon and Georgia in his recruitment, the Golden Bears offered Amisone in recent days and now there is serious interest in a flip situation. The three-star quarterback from Kapolei, Hawaii remains committed to San Jose State but Amisone is doing his research on Cal and “if everything falls into place” then Berkeley could be his destination.

The high three-star running back from East Lansing, Mich., has been committed to Michigan State since May but a new offer from Alabama definitely has him interested. Despite being from down the road to Michigan State, the word is that Clarizio is now looking at a visit with the Crimson Tide for the Mercer game in a couple weeks and a flip is a very real possibility if things go well.

Penn State and Rutgers are the main programs battling it out for the 2026 three-star athlete from Harrisburg, Pa. Coke was at the Nittany Lions’ game two weekends ago against Ohio State and because of the early start time and massive traffic delays in the area he didn’t get too much time to talk with the coaching staff but he loves how the team fought as Penn State is definitely a strong contender for his pledge.

A snowstorm in Denver could be what keeps the very talented four-star tight end from flipping from Kansas State to Oregon as Cure couldn’t get to Eugene this past weekend for a game-day visit. The Ducks were trailing Kansas State anyway heading into the visit and now the only weekend possible for Cure to get there is for the Washington game, just days before signing day. The Goodland, Kan., standout is unsure about a trip to Oregon now and that only plays more in Kansas State’s favor.

Missouri is one of the top programs for Greer and the Tigers might have only moved up after he was at their wild win over Oklahoma this past weekend. The 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Akron (Ohio) Hoban loves the coaching staff there not only as coaches but also people and he feels like a big priority to them as Ohio State is definitely high as well along with Tennessee and others.

Texas is still a front-runner, he was at Pitt over the weekend and Texas A&M is battling and will get him on campus when the Longhorns visit at the end of the month but the word is that Syracuse is fighting very hard for the five-star defensive end from Cocoa, Fla., and that he loved his recent visit to campus. Selling Hilson on being the guy and having an opportunity from Day 1 with a young, energetic coaching staff could be getting through but there might be some more work to do.

The three-star receiver from Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill has been committed to USC since April and that continues to hold but Penn State is making a serious run at him as he recently visited and the word is that Ison is headed to Georgia for the Tennessee game as well. The Bulldogs are gaining some confidence in flipping Ison but that trip to Athens will be big.

The 2026 high three-star defensive back from Orlando (Fla.) First Academy has been committed to Florida since late July but he was at LSU over the weekend and the Tigers should definitely be watched. LSU has been Jackson’s dream school since he was a kid, he loved the environment in Baton Rouge and the coaches are showing a ton of interest in flipping him.

What seemed like a battle between Alabama and Auburn maybe just months ago has definitely changed as the 2026 five-star edge from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s has expanded his list. Jones was at Oregon over the weekend as the defensive line and his position coaches definitely stood out but it’s still too early to say he would definitely leave the Southeast. Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU and Texas are all in the running now.

Maybe no running back is hotter across the country than the 2026 standout from Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County who has loaded up on major offers in recent months. Things could change since everything is happening so quickly but Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and Ole Miss have emerged as the early front-runners. The Bulldogs could have an early edge but the Crimson Tide will battle as Lamar was expected at Georgia Tech this past weekend and he’ll be in Athens this weekend.

Notre Dame has been the front-runner for O’Brien and Penn State has been right there for the 2026 four-star safety from Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle College but now Georgia has offered and that cannot be overlooked. The word is that the Georgia offer “doesn’t change everything” but that the Bulldogs will definitely be one of his favorites although no visit to Athens has been lined up yet.

Tennessee has been considered the early front-runner for the massive four-star offensive tackle from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School but the chatter is that a new Georgia offer “definitely changes some things.” The Vols still look strong but Georgia is now in this recruitment with Florida, Syracuse, Auburn, Minnesota, Ole Miss and UCLA also hanging around.

No changes have been made in Rogers’ commitment to Alabama that he made in June 2023 but Georgia has taken a shot at him and now Ohio State had him on campus over the weekend. The message to the four-star running back from Montgomery (Ala.) Carver is that he fits perfectly in the Buckeyes’ offense, with his skill set he could produce coming out of the backfield and they have a history developing players for the league. It was an intriguing pitch but Rogers is not making any snap decisions in his recruitment.

The four-star quarterback from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell remains committed to Cal but is still seriously thinking about Oregon very heavily but no final decisions have been made. Georgia continues to push for a visit for the Tennessee weekend but there could be some complications with his game schedule. Still, this feels like a decision between the Golden Bears and the Ducks but Georgia is definitely not giving up.

The word is that LSU did not necessarily help itself by getting blown out by Alabama over the weekend not only taking the loss but how it happened. By no means are the Tigers eliminated for the five-star defensive lineman from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr but LSU could have taken a huge step forward on Saturday – and didn’t. Oregon remains the biggest threat to LSU with Ohio State and USC still in it.

The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day safety committed to Miami (Ohio) in June but in recent days, NC State offered and this one should now be watched closely. The word is NC State has always been a program Skanes wanted to play for as he loved the fans, the team, the environment and it’s close to home plus now it’s an upgrade in conference. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Skanes flip by signing day.

After backing off his pledge to Michigan, Smith has only one visit scheduled to Wisconsin this weekend for the Oregon matchup. The Badgers seem to be clearly leading in his recruitment now as the main team reaching out to the Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot. Florida State is poking around and getting involved - especially as rumors persist that Tramell Jones will flip to Florida - but there hasn’t been a ton of traction yet with the Seminoles.

Alabama and Ole Miss are two of the front-runners for Sutter and now Penn State is in that top three after an “unreal” experience in Happy Valley over the weekend. The 2026 four-star tight end from Dunlap, Ill., loved his time at the White Out as the Nittany Lions are one of the top teams but Alabama might be the one to watch closest since he’s headed back for his second game there for the Iron Bowl in a few weeks.

USC and Oregon remain the two front-runners for the 2027 five-star defensive end from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon as he visited with the Ducks over the weekend and loved it. The discipline Oregon showed especially stood out and Wesley saw that the Ducks’ defense seemed to know what Maryland was going to do the entire game.