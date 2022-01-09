ANALYSIS: Recruiting news and notes from weekend 7-on-7 tryouts
Some of the top local talent in the 2023 and 2024 classes took the field this weekend to try out for South Florida Express 7v7. Here is the recruiting buzz coming out of that event:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news