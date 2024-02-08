On Thursday night, prolific wide receiver Andre Johnson was selected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson became the franchise’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (13,597), receptions (1,012), and receiving touchdowns (64). His receiving yards total and receptions total are 11th all-time.

As a seven-time Pro-Bowler, Johnson became the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017.

Johnson was a finalist for the third time, which was a charm.

Johnson joins an elite group of Miami Hurricanes in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Jim Otto in 1980, Ted Hendricks in 1990, Jim Kelly in 2002, Michael Irvin in 2007, Cortez Kennedy in 2012, Warren Sapp in 2013, Ray Lewis in 2018, Ed Reed in 2019, and Edgerrin James in 2020.

Devin Hester joins Johnson in the 2024 class to give Miami 11 selections in its history.