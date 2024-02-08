Andre Johnson selected for 2024 Hall of Fame
On Thursday night, prolific wide receiver Andre Johnson was selected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson became the franchise’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (13,597), receptions (1,012), and receiving touchdowns (64). His receiving yards total and receptions total are 11th all-time.
As a seven-time Pro-Bowler, Johnson became the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017.
Johnson was a finalist for the third time, which was a charm.
Johnson joins an elite group of Miami Hurricanes in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Jim Otto in 1980, Ted Hendricks in 1990, Jim Kelly in 2002, Michael Irvin in 2007, Cortez Kennedy in 2012, Warren Sapp in 2013, Ray Lewis in 2018, Ed Reed in 2019, and Edgerrin James in 2020.
Devin Hester joins Johnson in the 2024 class to give Miami 11 selections in its history.
When Johnson left Miami, he ranked fifth in Miami history in career receiving yards (1,831), tied for third in career touchdown receptions (20), and was the Co-Most Valuable Player (with QB Ken Dorsey) of the 2002 Rose Bowl national title win over Nebraska. He caught seven passes for 199 yards (career-highs in both categories) against the Cornhuskers, including two touchdowns.
As a junior, Johnson became only the second player in Miami history to receive 1,000 or more yards in a season. Johnson led the nation in yards per catch at 21.0 and averaged 94.4 receiving yards per game during the regular season.
He led the BIG EAST in receiving yards and yards per game. Johnson was a First Team All-BIG EAST selection by the league’s coaches, and his nine touchdown catches ranks tied for the fifth-most in a single season by a UM receiver.
As a freshman he played in 11 games as a wide receiver and kickoff return specialist and caught three passes for 57 yards (19.0 avg.) and a touchdown
The Houston Texans drafted Andre Johnson in the 2003 NFL Draft.
