History was made Thursday night.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined a member strictly on a player's return ability. There is no question that former Miami Hurricane Devin Hester is the best kick/punt returner in the history of the NFL.

Only five special teams players are in the Hall of Fame — four kickers and now, one returner. In his impressive career, Hester has an NFL record of 20 kick and punt return touchdowns.

Hester has the most punt return touchdowns (14) than anyone in NFL history, and his 20 non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history. He also has the highest average yards per punt return among those with at least 300 returns in NFL history.

Hester is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro and owns the record for most return touchdowns and total return touchdowns. Hester returned a touchdown from a missed field and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Super Bowl 41.

Hester was a Hall of Fame finalist for the third time, which was the charm.

Hester joins an elite group of Miami Hurricanes in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Jim Otto in 1980, Ted Hendricks in 1990, Jim Kelly in 2002, Michael Irvin in 2007, Cortez Kennedy in 2012, Warren Sapp in 2013, Ray Lewis in 2018, Ed Reed in 2019, and Edgerrin James in 2020.

Andre Johnson joins Hester in the 2024 class to give Miami 11 selections in its history.