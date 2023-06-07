CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For the second straight season, the University of Miami’s Andrew Walters is among the 10 Stopper of the Year Finalists, the NCBWA announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 18th NCBWA Stopper of the Year recipient will be announced Friday, June 16 at the 2023 College World Series.

One of the finest closers in program history, Walters earned his seventh career All-America honor last week when he garnered first-team distinction from Collegiate Baseball. The right-hander was named the All-ACC first-team relief pitcher for the second consecutive campaign after one of the finest years by a hurler in the orange and green.

The fourth-year junior finished the 2023 season with an ACC-co-leading 12 saves, which is tied for seventh in the country.

Walters wrapped up the year with a career-best 1.21 ERA, allowing just six earned runs over 28 appearances. The Palm Bay, Fla., native struck out 72 batters, while walking only seven and limited opposing hitters to a .179 batting average.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound flame-thrower ranks among the nation’s active career leaders in ERA (1.41, first), saves (26, second), and K/9 (15.0, second).

His 26 saves are sixth-most in program history, just three shy of entering the top five. Over his career, the Palm Bay, Fla., native has totaled 170 punchouts over 102 frames.

More information on the 2023 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award can be viewed HERE.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics