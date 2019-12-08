Baynes off UM official visit: "It's 50-50"
Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian OG Kobe Baynes is a Louisville commitment who took his official visit to Miami this weekend.“It was a good trip, I enjoyed myself,” Baynes said.He spent a lot of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news