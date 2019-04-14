Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 16:11:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Big-time hoops transfer wraps up Cane visit: It "went great"

Qpgyvxnwkprw4wvwgvtj
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

On the heels of a disappointing season, coach Jim Larranaga isn't just looking to bolster next year's roster through incoming freshmen.UM has targeted Stephen F. Austin graduate transfer T.J. Holyf...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}