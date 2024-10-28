Blue-chippers committed elsewhere Jarquez Carter, Ben Hanks talk Miami trip

Miami had one of the biggest visitor lists in the country for its in-state showdown with Florida State on Saturday night, and the group included several standouts currently committed to other programs. Many, like Ohio State defensive line commitment Jarquez Carter and Florida secondary pledge Ben Hanks are Floridians, and Mario Cristobal made both private and public statements about keeping more of the elite Sunshine State talent in Coral Gables. “All recruits, in-state, out of state, can now clearly see the trajectory of this program versus the other programs,” Cristobal said after the 36-14 win. Both Carter and Hanks admit Miami is likely the top threat to the program they remains on board with at this time.

"It's close to home and fits my style of play," Carter said. "I like how everybody matches my style of play, like Justin Scott. The get-off, the hands. Reuben Bain, too. You watch their film and you watch my film it's just alike." The top 100 Buckeye pledge has long built a relationship with Scott, the top 100 recruit from the 2024 class that Miami ended up flipping from Ohio State. "Me and Justin always in communication, he was my host for the official visit (in the summer)," Carter said. "We were just talking after the game, too...he's just a big bro." Also impressed with the overall aggression from Miami's defense this season and on Saturday, UM will have staying power in this race leading up to a potential final decision on December 4. While Tennessee, Florida, Colorado and others continue to push Carter, he said the only other trip on his radar going forward is returning to Columbus for the Michigan matchup November 30. The Newberry (Fla.) High School star will sign just four days later, citing consistency and development as his primary factors in picking a program

Hanks' hometown isn't very far from Coral Gables, and Miami's pressure on him has remained since he picked Florida back in August. The weekend visit may not be his last with Cristobal's program before all is said and done, either. "Miami and Florida are the top two," he said. "Right now I'm still locked in with Florida, but as time goes on, we'll see. "I caught up with coach Cristobal, he talked to me about staying here." The possibility of early playing time, and of course familiarity, remain part of Miami's pitch. The improved secondary play as the program clinched a state championship on Saturday helped, too. "They definitely had a good game," Hanks said. "The defensive line did a good job, and that goes hand in hand. I feel like the whole defense did good. "They're doing a good job, playing a lot of man-to-man." Miami's class currently ranks No. 8 in the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings. The Hurricanes finished top 10 in each of the last two cycles.