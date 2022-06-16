Bobby Washington, Jr.: Visits possible but "nothing else like Miami"
Miami Palmetto High School LB Bobby Washington, Jr. is a Miami Hurricanes commitment.And he and twin brother Robby were on UM’s campus yesterday for an Individual Mario Cristobal Camp.Robby compete...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news