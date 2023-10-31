Miami became bowl-eligible with its 29-26 win over Virginia to move its record to 6-2.

Here's a list of bowl projections for Miami after week nine.

ESPN

Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. UCLA

Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec 27)

Miami vs. Oregon State

A game against UCLA will bring back memories of an epic game at the Orange Bowl where Edgerrin James rushed for a record 299 yards in a 49-45 win.

Athlon Sports

The Reliaquest Bowl (Tampa, FL, Jan. 1)

Miami vs. LSU

LSU is the opponent that gets the fan base excited. Miami still feels the sting of losses to the Tigers in 2018 and 2005. It would be an excellent opportunity for Miami to show the national audience that the Hurricanes can play with the premier programs.

CBS

The Reliaquest Bowl (Tampa, FL, Jan. 1)

Miami vs. LSU

CBS has now agreed with Athlon in projecting Miami to the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl).

Action Network

Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Tennessee

This would be another ideal situation for the fanbase to make the trip up I-95 for a bowl game.

Playing Tennessee would also excite the fan base, but if the two teams played today, Tennessee would favored to win by eight points.