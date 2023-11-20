Miami dropped its fifth game of the season, losing to Louisville 38-31.

Here's a list of bowl projections for Miami after week twelve.

ESPN

Fenway Bowl (Boston, MA, Dec. 28)

Miami vs. Memphis

Playing at Fenway Park will be a fun watch and an excellent trip for Hurricanes fans (despite the cold). Memphis will be a challenge but a winnable game for Miami.





Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. Memphis

Playing in a 34,000-seat stadium would be an underwhelming location to end the season. There is not much appeal in playing a Memphis team from the American Athletic team who will be motivated to beat Miami.





Athlon Sports

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Utah

El Paso, Texas, is not the most appealing location and is arguably the least intriguing destination for ACC teams.

Miami and Utah do not have much history, but it would be an opponent that Miami should be excited to play, given its recent success.





CBS

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Utah

CBS once again agrees with Athlon in projecting Miami to the Sun Bowl. The battle of the actual "U" does slightly intrigue because Utah has been a consistent football team for the past few years, so a strong performance by Miami would be a national statement.





Action Network

Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. SMU

The Action Network projects the Hurricanes to the Military Bowl vs. Mustangs. This would be a reunion with former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, now the head coach at SMU.

SMU has several former Hurricanes on its roster: Jaylan Knighton, Key'Shawn Smith, Jakai Clark, Elijah Roberts, Jordan Miller, and Romello Brinson.

SMU will join the ACC next season.





Miami has one more opportunity to improve its bowl projection with its regular season finale at Boston College, which is bowl-eligible.