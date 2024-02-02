Miami continues to identify high-level offensive line talent in recruiting. Four-star offensive tackle Lamar Williams committed to Miami Friday night after visiting the Hurricanes over the weekend making that case more evident.

Williams committed to Miami over Florida State, West Virginia, and Maryland.

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal made quite the impression on Williams during his visit.

"Definitely taught me a lot during the meeting," Williams said after his visit. "The visit definitely helped me decide where I want to go."

The versatile player was a virtual unknown until last off-season. Williams fits the mold of a rapid riser in recruiting thanks to a 6'7" 280-pound frame with the athletic traits to play either side of the ball. Williams is a raw but athletic talent with quick feet that can bend with plenty of upside. He will be a massive tackle prospect who possesses combine numbers that will be widely coveted.

Williams played a heavy dose of defense tackle last season but made the full transition to the offensive line this season, according to his high school coach. He has showcased his talent at the Atlanta Rivals Camp and multiple mega camps in the Georgia and Alabama areas.

Mirabal took notice of the sophomore and made it known he was wanted at Miami. "They called my coaches to get down there for a visit," said Williams. "Mirabal let me know how much I was wanted at Miami and told me they liked my film."

Williams hails from the Florida panhandle, and staying in state seems like the ideal fit, especially with his mother being from South Florida.

"Miami is not far from home, so Miami is a place I always looked at. My mom is from Fort Lauderdale, so it's a spot we like as a family."

The way Miami treated Williams and his family played a big factor in his decision.

"How they treated me and my mom played a big factor in my decision."

Williams plans to visit Miami officially during the summertime and is still open to official visits to FSU, Maryland, and West Virginia.

The addition of Williams ranks Miami as the 16th best class, joining classmates, four-star quarterback Luke Nickel, four-star wide receiver Waden Charles, and four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez.