Head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal told everyone when they arrived in Miami that their unit would never be an issue. After a strong season up front, they continue delivering on that promise.

After the exit of star center Matt Lee to the NFL Draft, Miami had a void at the position. That spot is likely to be filled by Indiana transfer Zach Carpenter, who announced his intentions to spend his last season at Miami this fall.

Miami coveted experience at the position with Lee now gone, and Carpenter provides just that. He made 27 appearances in his Indiana career, including 25 starts - 12 of which came in 2023.

He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season, playing 804 total snaps, allowing a 2.3-percent pressure rate, which was good for third-best in the conference. He did not allow a sack against top opponents like Ohio State, Louisville, and Penn State.

Carpenter also had a 70-pass blocking grade or higher against seven of twelve 2023 opponents, allowing just eight pressures and five hurries on the season.

This will be Carpenter's second transfer. He joined Indiana in 2021 from Michigan, where he was a top 15 center and three-star prospect in the 2018 class. He made two starts for the Wolverines in 2020.

The 6'5" 295-pound interior offensive lineman was a two-time All-Ohio selection who was being recruited by the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, and more. That high recruiting standing has translated, with proof being him one of the top centers in the Big Ten over the last two seasons.

After entering the Transfer Portal, Carpenter earned interest from schools in every major conference and made officials to Maryland and North Carolina before wrapping things up in Coral Gables this past weekend.

Miami likely solidifies their center spot with Carpenter, adding to a group with Ryan Rodriguez, Antonio Tripp, and Luis Cristobal Jr. The rest of the offensive line returns outside of Lee and declared offensive guard Javion Cohen.

The front five is expected to be one of the strongest units on the team, with a starting unit that could include freshman All-American Francis Mauigoa, Anez Cooper, Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Samson Okunlola, and Tommy Kinsler.