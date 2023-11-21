Miami is constantly building for the future, and the latest commitment helps continue the blueprint of doing just that.

Miami (FL) American 2026 athlete Jordan Campbell committed to the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, becoming the third pledge in the class.

"I love the staff over there right now. I see them trying to keep everyone from South Florida home," Campbell told CanesCounty ahead of his commitment. "I feel like they are bringing back the old feeling of winning championships at Miami again."

The 6'2" 200-pound sophomore already has three years of varsity production under his belt, producing at a high level as a pass rusher while showcasing some athletic versatility as a receiver this season.

Campbell has multiple seasons with double-digit sacks, totaling 34 and over 60 tackles for loss as more of an edge rusher.

"They were real excited to have me. The whole staff came up to me, just saying thank you. The defensive coaches said they see me in an outside linebacker, safety role, kind of like James Williams and a little like Wesley Bissainthe."

The South Florida native sees himself in the same mold of the American Heritage and Miami Central products, providing a diverse skillset that can move across all three levels of the defense. The success of those two helped Campbell visualize himself in the Miami scheme.

"His success just shows me a guy with big size and speed like us fits in what Miami does on defense. James shows me I can be a big athlete that can move around, do different things, and make it to the next level."

Campbell's early high school success spurred national interest from Maryland and South Carolina plus several other FBS and HBCU programs.

On Campbell's game day visit this past weekend, he said speaking to other recruits, especially 2025 wide receiver commit Waden Charles, let him know that what he was seeing and feeling with Miami was not singular to just him.

The love from staff members like Director of Football Operations Dennis Smith and head coach Mario Cristobal on his multiple visits this season gave him enough reason to stay home early.

With Campbell now committed, Miami has the second-most commitments nationally, trailing USC in 2026.