DATE: Monday, February 6, 2023

WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

DUKE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (18-5, 9-4) fell just short of defeating Duke (17-6, 8-4) two Saturdays ago at Cameron Indoor Stadium 68-66.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach, who returned from injury, against Miami scored 20 points in a 63-57 win over North Carolina on Saturday.

Isaiah Wong leads the Hurricanes with 16. points per game and Nijel Pack has come on as of late scoring at least 18 points in four of his last five games, including 18 against Duke.

Freshman center Kyle Filipowski is the leader for the Blue Devils scoring 15.7 per game. He had 17 versus the Hurricanes in their last meeting.

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 37th

DUKE - KenPom Ranking: 30th

Miami remains undefeated at home on the season (12-0).

Line: Miami -3

Over/Under: 148