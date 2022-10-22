News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-22 05:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Duke

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, October 22, 2022

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida

TIME/TV: 12:30 pm EST/Bally's Sports South/ESPN3

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

DUKE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Duke 15-4 (Miami won last two games by a combined score of 95-10)

Line: Miami -10

Over/Under: 59

Miami Vs. Duke Comparison
Miami Duke

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

65-63 Overall

3-3 At Miami

Mike Elko

4-3 Overall

4-3 At Duke

2022 Record

3-3 (1-1 ACC)

4-3 (1-2 ACC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

53rd

72nd
Strength of Schedule Rankings by Power Rankings Guru October 17, 2022)
Miami Offense Vs. Duke Defense
Miami Duke

Points Per Game

30.7

22.3

Rushing Yards Per Game

143.8

141.6

Passing Yards Per Game

324.5

260.6

Total Yards Per Game

468.3

402.1
Miami Defense Vs. Duke Offense
Miami Duke

Points Per Game

20.5

32.9

Rushing Yards Per Game

98.2

205.9

Passing Yards Per Game

248.7

228.6

Total Yards Per Game

346.8

434.4
Individual Leaders
Miami  Duke

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1656 total yards

141-221-4

9 touchdowns

Riley Leonard

1557 total yards

130-198-4

9 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

78 carries

378 yards

4.8 per rush

4 touchdowns

Riley Leonard

64 carries

420 yards

6.6 per rush

5 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

23 receptions

304 yards

13.2 per reception

0 touchdowns

Jalon Calhoun

29 receptions

411 yards

14.2 per reception

2 touchdowns

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr.

35 total tackles

22 solo 13 assisted

9.5 tackles for loss

2.5 sacks

Darius Joiner

57 total tackles

40 solo 17 assisted

4 tackles for loss

0 sacks
Photo Credit: Associated Press
Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}