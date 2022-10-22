By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Duke
DATE: Saturday, October 22, 2022
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida
TIME/TV: 12:30 pm EST/Bally's Sports South/ESPN3
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
DUKE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Miami leads the series over Duke 15-4 (Miami won last two games by a combined score of 95-10)
Line: Miami -10
Over/Under: 59
|Miami
|Duke
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
65-63 Overall
3-3 At Miami
|
Mike Elko
4-3 Overall
4-3 At Duke
|
2022 Record
|
3-3 (1-1 ACC)
|
4-3 (1-2 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength of Schedule
|
53rd
|
72nd
|Miami
|Duke
|
Points Per Game
|
30.7
|
22.3
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
143.8
|
141.6
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
324.5
|
260.6
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
468.3
|
402.1
|Miami
|Duke
|
Points Per Game
|
20.5
|
32.9
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
98.2
|
205.9
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
248.7
|
228.6
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
346.8
|
434.4
|Miami
|Duke
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1656 total yards
141-221-4
9 touchdowns
|
Riley Leonard
1557 total yards
130-198-4
9 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
78 carries
378 yards
4.8 per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Riley Leonard
64 carries
420 yards
6.6 per rush
5 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
23 receptions
304 yards
13.2 per reception
0 touchdowns
|
Jalon Calhoun
29 receptions
411 yards
14.2 per reception
2 touchdowns
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
35 total tackles
22 solo 13 assisted
9.5 tackles for loss
2.5 sacks
|
Darius Joiner
57 total tackles
40 solo 17 assisted
4 tackles for loss
0 sacks