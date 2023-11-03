The last time the two teams met, Miami pulled out a 31-30 victory at home. Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

The unranked Miami Hurricanes (6-2) lead the all-time series with the unranked NC State Wolfpack (5-3), 11-5-1. Miami is on a four-game winning streak in the series and has not lost since 2008 in Raleigh, 38-28.

In week ten, the Hurricanes remain outside the AP and the Coaches Poll after its 29-26 win over Virginia.

Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC) is seeking its fifth consecutive win over NC State (5-3, 2-2 ACC), which would be the longest such streak in the series.

The Hurricanes have a 4-1 record against the Wolfpack in Raleigh.

The last six games between NC State and Miami have been close, with an average margin of victory of 6.3 points. Three of those six games have been decided by three points or less.

Miami ranks third in the ACC in total yards with 456.1 per game and is fourth in total defense at 321.5 per game. Miami has the third-highest passing offensive efficiency mark in the conference (155). Miami has the fourth-ranked rushing offense at 193.9 yards per game and the third-best passing offense at 272.4 in the ACC.

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (57 catches, 648 yards) ranks third in the ACC in receptions and yards. Restrepo ranks second in the ACC in receptions per game (7.1).

The Hurricanes lead the ACC, allowing 86.9 rushing yards per game, and only one opponent has run over 100 yards this season (North Carolina).

In the FBS, the Hurricanes rank 21st in total defense (321.5) and 19th in total offense (456.1. yards per game). The Hurricanes are currently one of only seven groups in all of FBS - and one of only five in Power-5 - to feature units that rank in the top 25 in both total offense and total defense through Week 8.

Brashard Smith leads all of FBS with an average of 32.9 yards per kick return this season,

One of the biggest reasons for Miami's strong start to 2023 has been the dominance of freshman DL Rueben Bain, Jr., who was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second straight week on Oct. 30.

Bain leads Miami in sacks (6.5) and ranks second in tackles for loss (7.5). Bain was named ACC DL of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week on Oct. 23. He was named a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist on Oct. 31.

Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa ranks No. 17 in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC with an average of 1.4 tackles per contest this year; he leads the Hurricanes with 11 tackles for loss this season.

Andy Borregales is the only kicker in the nation this year to have a game of three made field goals of at least 45 yards or more entering Week 10 of the 2023 season.

The Hurricanes are one of only 23 offenses in all of FBS averaging more than 450 yards through Week 9 of the regular season; Miami's 456.1 yards-per-game clip is 89.0 better than its 2022 number (367.1 yards per game).

Head Coach Dave Doeren is now tied as the winningest coach in the 132 years of NC State football and, with another victory, will pass Earle Edwards as the all-time leader.

Linebacker Payton Wilson leads the ACC and ranks sixth nationally with 11.1 tackles per game. His average dropped slightly when he was forced to leave the Clemson game early after getting banged up. He ranks 16th nationally in solo tackles and has 43 more tackles than any other Wolfpack player, with 89 total.

Kevin Concepcion has six touchdown receptions through his first eight games. The freshman, who joined the team in January, already has more TD receptions than any true freshman in school history (Richard Washington had six in 2003 as a redshirt freshman).

Concepcion is the first true freshman in school history ever to post more than one 100-yard game in a season - and he has two in just eight games.

Stats are as of November 3, 2023

Miami Athletics and NC State Athletics contributed to this report