Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Virginia

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, October 28, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami Gardens, Florida

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

VIRGINIA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The unranked Miami Hurricanes (5-2) lead the all-time series with the unranked Virginia Cavaliers (2-5), 12-8. Miami has three of the last four contests, including six out of the last eight matchups. Virginia last defeated Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 - 30-28.

The Hurricanes needed four overtimes to defeat the Cavaliers last season 14-12. Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation in that contest.

In week nine, the Hurricanes remain outside of the AP and the Coaches Poll after its 28-20 double overtime win over Clemson last week.

Miami (5-2, 1-2 ACC) is seeking its second consecutive win over Virginia (2-5, 1-2 ACC) for the first time since 2020.

Miami leads the all-time series between the two teams in Miami - 8-3.

Miami ranks second in the ACC in total yards with 481.9 per game and is second in total defense at 313.6 per game. Miami also has the top passing offensive efficiency mark in the conference (162.3). Miami has the third-ranked rushing offense at 193.9 yards per game and the second-best passing offense at 288 in the ACC (second to North Carolina - 321.3).

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (47 catches, 600 yards) ranks second in the ACC in receptions and third in yards. Restrepo ranks second in the ACC in receptions per game (7.7).

The Hurricanes have allowed 79.6 rushing yards per game, and only one opponent has rushed over 100 yards this season (North Carolina).

In the FBS, the Hurricanes rank 21st in total defense (313.6) and 10th in total offense (481.9 yards per game).

Brashard Smith leads all of FBS with an average of 33.9 yards per kick return this season,

Virginia won its second consecutive game with a 31-27 road win at then-No. 10 and undefeated North Carolina, the Cavaliers' first road win over a nationally-ranked top-10 team in program history.

Virginia held No. 10 North Carolina to just 27 points, well below the Tar Heels’ average of 37.5 points per game on the season, to erase a 10-point second-half deficit in a 31-27 ACC road win on Oct. 21.

Virginia wideout Malik Washington has done it all for the Cavaliers this season, as the transfer ranks fourth in all of FBS in receptions per game (8.0) and fifth in both receiving yards (783) and receiving yards per game (111.9) this year.

Virginia has not won back-to-back games since the 2021 season when it started a four-game win streak with a 30- 28 win at Miami and also snapped a six-game losing skid at Hard Rock Stadium in the process.

Virginia has owned double-digit leads in four of its seven games this season. The Cavaliers have been on the wrong end of three games decided by three points or less this season. In the first 17 games of Tony Elliott’s tenure, the Cavaliers have been a part of seven games decided by a field goal or less and are 1-6 in those contests.

Mike Hollins rushed for three touchdowns last week against UNC, the most by a UVA running back since Wayne Taulapapa in 2019. The last UVA running back to rush for three TDs against an AP top-10 opponent was Tiki Barber in 1996 vs. No. 6 Texas

Quarterback Tony Muskett has three straight 200-yard games (BC - 247; W&M - 232; UNC - 208). He rushed for 66 yards against UNC, most by a UVA QB in 2023

Stats are as of October 27, 2023

Miami Athletics and Virginia Athletics contributed to this report

Line: Clemson - 19

Over/Under: 47.5

Weather: 84 Degrees with partly cloudy skies

Overall Comparison
Miami Virginia

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

72-69 Overall

10-9 At Miami

Tony Elliott

5-12 Overall

5-12 At Virginia

2023 Record

5-2 (1-2 ACC)

2-5 (1-2 ACC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

57th

20th
Strength of Schedule Provided By Power Rankings Guru October 22, 2023
Miami Offense Vs. Virginia Defense
Miami Virginia

Points Per Game

36.3

31.1

Rushing Yards Per Game

193.9

172.1

Passing Yards Per Game

288

223.4

Total Yards Per Game

481.9

395.6
Miami Defense Vs. Virginia Offense
Miami Virginia

Points Per Game

19.1

23.6

Rushing Yards Per Game

79.6

117.9

Passing Yards Per Game

234

243.4

Total Yards Per Game

313.6

361.3
Individual Leaders
Miami Virginia

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1721 passing yards

129-183 (70.5 Comp.%) - 6 INTs

16 touchdowns

Anthony Colandrea

923 passing yards

63-102 (61.8 Comp.%) - 6 INTs

5 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

72 carries

452 yards

6.3 yards per rush

4 touchdowns

Perris Jones

55 carries

302 yards

5.5 per rush

2 touchdowns

Receiving

Xavier Restrepo

54 receptions

600 yards

11.1 yards per reception

4 touchdowns

Malik Washington

56 receptions

783 yards

14 yards per reception

6 touchdowns

Defense

Francisco Mauigoa

34 total tackles

22 solo tackles

8.5 tackles for loss

2 sacks

1 interception

Jonas Sanker

60 total tackles

43 solo tackles

2 tackles for loss

0 sacks

0 interceptions

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement