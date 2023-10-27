The Hurricanes needed four overtimes to defeat the Cavaliers last season 14-12 . Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation in that contest.

The unranked Miami Hurricanes (5-2) lead the all-time series with the unranked Virginia Cavaliers (2-5), 12-8. Miami has three of the last four contests, including six out of the last eight matchups. Virginia last defeated Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 - 30-28.

In week nine, the Hurricanes remain outside of the AP and the Coaches Poll after its 28-20 double overtime win over Clemson last week.

Miami (5-2, 1-2 ACC) is seeking its second consecutive win over Virginia (2-5, 1-2 ACC) for the first time since 2020.

Miami leads the all-time series between the two teams in Miami - 8-3.

Miami ranks second in the ACC in total yards with 481.9 per game and is second in total defense at 313.6 per game. Miami also has the top passing offensive efficiency mark in the conference (162.3). Miami has the third-ranked rushing offense at 193.9 yards per game and the second-best passing offense at 288 in the ACC (second to North Carolina - 321.3).

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (47 catches, 600 yards) ranks second in the ACC in receptions and third in yards. Restrepo ranks second in the ACC in receptions per game (7.7).

The Hurricanes have allowed 79.6 rushing yards per game, and only one opponent has rushed over 100 yards this season (North Carolina).

In the FBS, the Hurricanes rank 21st in total defense (313.6) and 10th in total offense (481.9 yards per game).

Brashard Smith leads all of FBS with an average of 33.9 yards per kick return this season,

Virginia won its second consecutive game with a 31-27 road win at then-No. 10 and undefeated North Carolina, the Cavaliers' first road win over a nationally-ranked top-10 team in program history.

Virginia held No. 10 North Carolina to just 27 points, well below the Tar Heels’ average of 37.5 points per game on the season, to erase a 10-point second-half deficit in a 31-27 ACC road win on Oct. 21.

Virginia wideout Malik Washington has done it all for the Cavaliers this season, as the transfer ranks fourth in all of FBS in receptions per game (8.0) and fifth in both receiving yards (783) and receiving yards per game (111.9) this year.

Virginia has not won back-to-back games since the 2021 season when it started a four-game win streak with a 30- 28 win at Miami and also snapped a six-game losing skid at Hard Rock Stadium in the process.

Virginia has owned double-digit leads in four of its seven games this season. The Cavaliers have been on the wrong end of three games decided by three points or less this season. In the first 17 games of Tony Elliott’s tenure, the Cavaliers have been a part of seven games decided by a field goal or less and are 1-6 in those contests.

Mike Hollins rushed for three touchdowns last week against UNC, the most by a UVA running back since Wayne Taulapapa in 2019. The last UVA running back to rush for three TDs against an AP top-10 opponent was Tiki Barber in 1996 vs. No. 6 Texas

Quarterback Tony Muskett has three straight 200-yard games (BC - 247; W&M - 232; UNC - 208). He rushed for 66 yards against UNC, most by a UVA QB in 2023

Stats are as of October 27, 2023

Miami Athletics and Virginia Athletics contributed to this report