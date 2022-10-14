News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-14 11:34:13 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Virginia Tech

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, October 15, 2022

WHERE: Lane Stadium (66, 233), Blacksburg, VA

TIME/TV: 12:30 pm EST/Bally's Sports South/ESPN3

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Virginia Tech 24-15 (Miami Won last two)

Line: Miami -7

Over/Under: 47

Miami Vs. Virginia Tech Team Comparison
Miami Virginia Tech

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

64-63 Overall

2-3 At Miami

Brent Pry

2-4 Overall

2-4 At Virginia Tech

2022 Record

2-3 (0-1 ACC)

2-4 (1-2 ACC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

66th

71st
Strength of Schedule Rankings by Power Rankings Guru (October 9, 2022)
Miami Offense Vs. Virginia Tech Defense
Miami Virginia Tech

Points Per Game

32.8

24.8

Rushing Yards Per Game

151.2

138.3

Passing Yards Per Game

319.2

202.8

Total Yards Per Game

470.4

375
Miami Defense Vs. Virginia Tech Offense
Miami Virginia Tech

Points Per Game

21.8

20

Rushing Yards Per Game

102.2

112.2

Passing Yards Per Game

262.6

220.5

Total Yards Per Game

364.8

332.7
Individual Leaders 
Miami Virginia Tech

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1305 total yards

112-175-4

7 touchdowns

Grant Wells

1260 total yards

120-204-7

6 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

78 carries

378 yards

4.8 per rush

4 touchdowns

Keshawn King

43 carries

257 yards

6 per rush

2 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

20 receptions

242 yards

12.1 per reception

0 touchdowns

Kaleb Smith

25 receptions

402 yards

16.1 per reception

2 touchdowns

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr.

30 total tackles

18 solo, 12 assisted

7.5 tackles for loss

1.5 sacks


Dax Hollifield

47 total tackles

20 solo, 27 assisted

4 tackles for loss

1 sack
