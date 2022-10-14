DATE: Saturday, October 15, 2022

WHERE: Lane Stadium (66, 233), Blacksburg, VA

TIME/TV: 12:30 pm EST/Bally's Sports South/ESPN3

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Virginia Tech 24-15 (Miami Won last two)

Line: Miami -7

Over/Under: 47