By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Virginia Tech
DATE: Saturday, October 15, 2022
WHERE: Lane Stadium (66, 233), Blacksburg, VA
TIME/TV: 12:30 pm EST/Bally's Sports South/ESPN3
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Miami leads the series over Virginia Tech 24-15 (Miami Won last two)
Line: Miami -7
Over/Under: 47
|Miami
|Virginia Tech
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
64-63 Overall
2-3 At Miami
|
Brent Pry
2-4 Overall
2-4 At Virginia Tech
|
2022 Record
|
2-3 (0-1 ACC)
|
2-4 (1-2 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength of Schedule
|
66th
|
71st
|Miami
|Virginia Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
32.8
|
24.8
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
151.2
|
138.3
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
319.2
|
202.8
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
470.4
|
375
|Miami
|Virginia Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
21.8
|
20
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
102.2
|
112.2
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
262.6
|
220.5
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
364.8
|
332.7
|Miami
|Virginia Tech
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1305 total yards
112-175-4
7 touchdowns
|
Grant Wells
1260 total yards
120-204-7
6 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
78 carries
378 yards
4.8 per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Keshawn King
43 carries
257 yards
6 per rush
2 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
20 receptions
242 yards
12.1 per reception
0 touchdowns
|
Kaleb Smith
25 receptions
402 yards
16.1 per reception
2 touchdowns
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
30 total tackles
18 solo, 12 assisted
7.5 tackles for loss
1.5 sacks
|
Dax Hollifield
47 total tackles
20 solo, 27 assisted
4 tackles for loss
1 sack