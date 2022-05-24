Cane DL coaches join chase for TE turned athlete: Howard has UM OV set
Earlier in his Miami Hurricanes recruitment, New Hope (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High School standout Jaxon Howard was getting recruited by tight ends coach Stephen Field.Now?Joining the cha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news