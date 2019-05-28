News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 11:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes 2nd offer for talented local WR

Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Killian High School Class of 2021 WR TJ Huggins added a Hurricane scholarship offer last week - it was his second offer after Southern Miss.Huggins picked it up after coach Taylor Stubblefiel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}