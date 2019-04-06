The Miami Hurricanes held their first spring scrimmage of the Manny Diaz Era Saturday afternoon, a two-hour session beginning in the late morning at Christopher Columbus High School.

"It was a typical first spring scrimmage. I told the team it reminded me a lot of 2016 when we had our first scrimmage," Diaz said afterwards. "You have eight days of practice and you get there, on the ninth practice, and guys start doing different things that you don't see in practice."

Overall, however, Diaz was pleased with the effort of his group, which concluded the third of five weeks of spring practice.

"I thought our guys played hard," Diaz said. "Execution is a long way from where we wanted it. You could see, being outside and dealing with the heat for the first time, it took its toll. It takes a toll mentally. All of a sudden you're playing slower, and it probably took us to the second half where it became more competitive.'

Among Miami's top performers offensively included running back Cam'ron Harris (five carries, 32 yards), running back Deejay Dallas (38 rushing yards) and tight end Will Mallory (four receptions, 62 yards, two touchdowns).

All three of Miami's quarterbacks took equal reps; redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry finished 5-for-7 for 126 yards with two touchdowns, redshirt sophomore Tate Martell finished 6-for-11 with one touchdown and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams ended the day with 53 passing yards.

Mallory and sophomore Brian Hightower (three catches, 22 yards) were targeted often, while sophomore Mark Pope had a 52-yard touchdown reception. Redshirt sophomore Evidence Njoku had a 51-yard catch.