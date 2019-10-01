Canes in the NFL: Week 4 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:
DE Allen Bailey, Falcons: 2 tackles, TFL
P Matt Bosher, Falcons: 3 punts, 43.0 average, long of 50
DE Calais Campbell, Jaguars: 3 tackles
WR Phillip Dorsett, Patriots: 2 catches, 10 yards; 1 rush, 9 yards
RB Frank Gore, Bills: 17 carries, 109 yards
Frank the Tank! Gore reaches 15K career rushing yards on 41-yard run
TE Jimmy Graham, Packers: 6 catches, 61 yards, TD
Jimmy Graham hauls in TD on Rodgers' perfect looping pass
LB Trent Harris, Dolphins: 1 tackle
DE Joe Jackson, Cowboys: 1 tackle
DB Rayshawn Jenkins, Chargers: 6 tackles, 5 solo, 2 TFL
RB Duke Johnson, Texans: 6 carries, 56 yards; 2 catches, 22 yards
DT RJ McIntosh, Giants: 2 tackles
DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 1 tackle, TFL
P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 5 punts, 48.2 average, long of 64, 2 inside 20
TE Greg Olsen, Panthers: 2 catches, 5 yards
LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: 3 tackles, TFL
DE Olivier Vernon, Browns: 2 tackles, sack, TFL
RB Mark Walton, Dolphins: 6 carries, 23 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards
