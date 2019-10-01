News More News
Canes in the NFL: Week 4 highlights

Frank Gore went over 15,000 career rush yards on Sunday
CaneSport.com
Staff

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:

DE Allen Bailey, Falcons: 2 tackles, TFL

P Matt Bosher, Falcons: 3 punts, 43.0 average, long of 50

DE Calais Campbell, Jaguars: 3 tackles

WR Phillip Dorsett, Patriots: 2 catches, 10 yards; 1 rush, 9 yards

RB Frank Gore, Bills: 17 carries, 109 yards

Frank the Tank! Gore reaches 15K career rushing yards on 41-yard run

TE Jimmy Graham, Packers: 6 catches, 61 yards, TD

Jimmy Graham hauls in TD on Rodgers' perfect looping pass

LB Trent Harris, Dolphins: 1 tackle

DE Joe Jackson, Cowboys: 1 tackle

DB Rayshawn Jenkins, Chargers: 6 tackles, 5 solo, 2 TFL

RB Duke Johnson, Texans: 6 carries, 56 yards; 2 catches, 22 yards

DT RJ McIntosh, Giants: 2 tackles

DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 1 tackle, TFL

P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 5 punts, 48.2 average, long of 64, 2 inside 20

TE Greg Olsen, Panthers: 2 catches, 5 yards

LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: 3 tackles, TFL

DE Olivier Vernon, Browns: 2 tackles, sack, TFL

RB Mark Walton, Dolphins: 6 carries, 23 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards

ATLANTA FALCONS

DE Allen Bailey

P Matt Bosher

DB Jamal Carter

LB Jermaine Grace

BUFFALO BILLS

OL Jon Feliciano

RB Frank Gore

DB Jaquan Johnson

CAROLINA PANTHERS

TE Greg Olsen

CHICAGO BEARS

DB Deon Bush

P Pat O'Donnell

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE David Njoku

DB Sheldrick Redwine

DE Chad Thomas

DE Olivier Vernon

DALLAS COWBOYS

DE Joe Jackson

DB Michael Jackson

GREEN BAY PACKERS

TE Jimmy Graham

HOUSTON TEXANS

OL Seantrel Henderson

RB Duke Johnson

RB Lamar Miller (INJ)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

DT Al-Quadin Muhammad

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

DE Calais Campbell

OL Brandon Linder

OL KC McDermott

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PK Michael Badgley

WR/KR Travis Benjamin

DB Rayshawn Jenkins

LB Denzel Perryman

MIAMI DOLPHINS

LB Trent Harris

WR Allen Hurns

OL Danny Isidora

RB Mark Walton

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Phillip Dorsett

DE Ufomba Kamalu

NEW YORK GIANTS

DB Corn Elder

DT RJ McIntosh

DT Olsen Pierre

NEW YORK JETS

WR Braxton Berrios

TE Chris Herndon

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DB Artie Burns

DE Anthony Chickillo

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DB Adrian Colbert

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Travis Homer

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

OL Ereck Flowers

