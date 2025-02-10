Locked On Canes Podcast: Will Miami exceed its win expectations in 2025?

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team reach new heights with quarterback Carson Beck? As the Hurricanes gear up for the upcoming season, the spotlight is on Beck's potential to elevate Miami's win total. With FanDuel setting the over/under at 8.5 wins, the stakes are high for the Hurricanes.

Join host Alex Donno and guest Marcus Benjamin as they explore the impact of Beck's arrival, the competitive position battles in spring football, and the buzz around recruiting standout Jasen Lopez. The discussion highlights key players like Emory Williams and Xavier Restrepo, offering insights into Miami's evolving strategy and defensive improvements.