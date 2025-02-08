Miami Basketball: Canes drop road game to Louisville, 88-78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (5-18, 1-11 ACC) faced an 88-78 setback to the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC), Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. Redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray played his best game in a Miami uniform on Saturday, pouring in 22 points for his fifth career 20-point contest. Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his fifth straight 20-point outing with 21 points in the game, marking the third time this season that two Hurricanes have eclipsed the 20-point mark in the same game. Graduate student Lynn Kidd carded his third double-double of the year with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement