Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami adds Damione Lewis to coach D-Line

Miami Hurricanes fans, get ready for a game-changing addition to the coaching staff! Damione Lewis, a former Miami player and NFL veteran, steps in as the new defensive line coach, bringing both nostalgia and expertise to the team.

With a background that includes playing for the Miami Hurricanes and a successful NFL career, Lewis is set to make a significant impact on recruiting and team performance. Host

Alex Donno breaks down Lewis's coaching philosophy, emphasizing his focus on stopping the run and creating a formidable defensive line.

The episode also highlights the potential recruiting powerhouse formed by Lewis and Jason Taylor, making it tough for rivals to compete for top talent.

Don't miss this insightful discussion on how Lewis's return to Miami could reshape the Hurricanes' path to success. Tune in for exclusive insights and expert analysis!