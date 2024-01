Miami Hurricanes continue to make headlines in the NFL. Here's how some former Canes fared in the NFL in week 17.

David Njoku continues to have a stellar season and was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl selection this week. The former Miami tight end has 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

Njoku ranks fourth in receptions, fifth in yards, and second in touchdowns among tight ends. He recorded six receptions for 134 yards in a 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

Tyrique Stevenson perhaps had his best game as a pro, registering two interceptions for the first time in his young career in a 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also added five total tackles (four solo) and four passed defended earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Stevenson is tied for the lead in interceptions on the team and leads all rookie cornerbacks with four.