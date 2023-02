The NFL season is all wrapped up, and other professional football leagues are underway. Several former Miami Hurricanes football players made their debuts for XFL teams last week, and others got drafted onto USFL teams. Here's how Pro Canes fared last week.

D'Eriq King

D'Eriq King, quarterback, DC Defenders

D'Eriq King returned to the football field for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury versus Michigan State in October 2021. King wasn't named the DC Defenders' starting quarterback, but he came in as a backup and made notable plays in his XFL debut. He threw two passes for seven yards and rushed eight times for 14 yards and a touchdown. King's fourth-quarter rushing touchdown put the Defenders back in the game, and eventually pull away with a victory.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5E4oCZZXJpcSBLaW5nISBUaGUgVSBpcyBpbiB0aGUgYnVpbGRpbmch IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94MVE3b01BcXVtIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20veDFRN29NQXF1bTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLeXJvbiBTYW11ZWxz IChAa3lyb25zYW11ZWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2t5cm9uc2FtdWVscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYyNzUwNjI3OTg1Njk3OTk2OD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Trent Harris

Trent Harris, edge, Houston Roughnecks

Trent Harris had an XFL record four sacks in his league debut. Harris hadn't played a game since 2021, when he was with the New York Giants. Harris was a four-year product at UM from 2014-2017, and is looking to get back in the NFL. His statement performance could be the beginning of a memorable XFL season.

Jamal Carter

Jamal Carter, defensive back, Arlington Renegades

Jamal Carter forced and recovered a fumble in a Week 1 victory for the Arlington Renegades. Carter also totaled three tackles. Carter was a four-year producer at Miami from 2013-2016. He's had numerous stints in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgTWlhbWkgREIgSmFtYWwgQ2FydGVyIHdpdGggdGhlIHN0 cmlwIGFuZCByZWNvdmVyeSBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vWEZMUmVuZWdhZGVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBY RkxSZW5lZ2FkZXM8L2E+IPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2p3 ZFR0NTdOZHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qd2RUdDU3TmR6PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IENhbSBNZWxsb3IgKEBDYW1NZWxsb3IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FtTWVsbG9yL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI3MDYzNTcxMzIx NjA2MTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE4LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

USFL Draft

DJ Ivey, cornerback, University of Miami

DJ Ivey and DJ Scaife Jr. were the two former Canes selected in the 2023 USFL Draft. Ivey was selected in the third round by the New Orleans Breakers. Scaife was picked by the Michigan Panthers in the fourth round.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRoZSAyMHRoIG92ZXJhbGwgcGljayBpbiB0aGUgM3JkIHJv dW5kIG9mIHRoZSAyMDIzIFVTRkwgQ29sbGVnZSBEcmFmdCwgdGhlIEJyZWFr ZXJzIGhhdmUgc2VsZWN0ZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW5lc0Zv b3RiYWxsPC9hPiBDQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Rp dmV5OF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRpdmV5OF88L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HZWF1eEJsdWVXYXZl P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR2VhdXhCbHVl V2F2ZTwvYT4g8J+MiiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVG5CUXFHbTdo WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RuQlFxR203aFo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TmV3IE9ybGVhbnMgQnJlYWtlcnMgKEBVU0ZMQnJlYWtlcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVNGTEJyZWFrZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4 MTA1NTAzNDE4MjQxMDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5 IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=