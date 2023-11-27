CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami center Matt Lee was recognized as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Among Miami’s top performers on the offensive line all season, Lee was a crucial factor in an offensive domination in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Miami emerged with a 45-20 victory over Boston College.

Graded as one of the nation’s best centers, Lee was a captain for the Nov. 24 game, where the Hurricanes did not surrender a single sack, rushed for 242 yards, and outgained the host Eagles, 532-294, in an ACC road win.

Lee is the second Hurricane offensive lineman to earn weekly honors this year; Anez Cooper was recognized following Miami’s win over Texas A&M in September.

