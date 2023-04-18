Head Coach Jim Larranaga addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, a day after Isaiah Wong announced that he was declaring for the NBA draft.

On Wong's Legacy

Larranaga said that "he is certainly one the best basketball players of all-time in University of Miami history" and mentioned that his "tremendous consistent work ethic" is what helped elevate his teams. "He leads by example hopefully for many years to come," Larranaga said.

On Roster Additions/Replacements

He mentioned that the team is at nine available scholarships and the evaluation process will continue for the next week or month.

On Why He Recruited Wong Out of High School

"In high school, he led his team in scoring we just felt like he had a lot of potential and a hard worker. I love guys who really work hard."

On What Kind Of Player He Sees Wong Becoming on the Pro Level

Larranaga thinks that Wong will need to play both the point guard and shooting guard positions at a high level and defend those two positions to make an NBA roster. Coach "L" thinks that he has improved his three-point shooting which has improved his opportunity to play.

On maintaining the level success with many players leaving

Coach mentioned that he expects Bensley Joseph, Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier, and Wooga Poplar to return next season. He mentioned that the team has done a good job in acquiring talent and that needs to continue for next season. Coach mentioned that Miami is looking to add another guard and another in the front court.