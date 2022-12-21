Florida four-star cornerback Damari Brown kept everyone in suspense with his recruiting process looking at Alabama, Florida State, and Miami in the closing days ahead of the Early Signing Period. But a late push from Miami kept the local American Heritage defender home for college.

WHAT MIAMI IS GETTING

Brown is a big cover corner who can help against the run. Taking on possession receivers anywhere on the field and in the red zone, Brown has it covered. Going against the speedy receivers on the outside, Brown also has that covered. Unlike most corners, Brown is not afraid to mix it up with tailbacks credited with 43 tackles during his senior season.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times, Miami as a program is at their best when they keep South Florida kids home for college. The Hurricanes have done a great job recruiting the state and have closed strong signing backyard talent to their 2023 class.

IN HIS WORDS

“That is a good school. They are with me every day. I am very high with them. They reach out to me every day. They need corners, they have a lot of corners departing. They are building a second to none recruiting class, the best ever in history.”