A top four in November of Ole Miss, Miami, Penn State, and Clemson for 2023 running back Christopher Johnson went the Hurricanes’ way on Sunday. The addition of Johnson out of Dillard High School further strengthens the Canes growing stronghold on the elite prospects in South Florida.

WHAT MIAMI IS GETTING

Johnson’s nickname could be “instant offense.” Put the ball in his hands and watch him go. There is a twitch with speed and burst that is only God given, and Johnson has that. A crease out of the backfield can result in six points on the board from anywhere on the field. Miami is getting a player that can help put points on the board as a true freshman.

WHAT MAKES JOHNSON DIFFERENT

The athleticism Johnson brings to the field separates him from other tailbacks in his class. Johnson’s versatility as a pass catcher will allow Miami to line him up out of the backfield or in the slot bringing an extra dimension to the offensive package.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

It is not a secret, Miami wants to rebuild the program with Sunshine State players putting an extra emphasis on those from South Florida. Of the 23 verbal commitments Miami has, 15 are from Florida: four from Miami and two from Fort Lauderdale. This class is growing and is laying down the groundwork for future classes filled with state of Florida talents.