Cyr and Ziehl named to Perfect Game Preseason All-Conference Team
On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team had two players named to the preseason All-Conference team - Sophomore Infielder Blake Cyr and Junior Pitcher Gage Ziehl.
Cyr, a native of Wyndemere, FL, had an outstanding freshman batting .305 with 63 RBIs and 17 home runs. His average ranked third on the team, while his RBI and home run total were second behind Yohandy Morales.
In game two of the series at Florida, Cyr batted in seven runs and hit two home runs en route to a 14-6 win.
Ziehl, a native of Macedon, NY, led the team in ERA (4.30) among pitchers with double-digit starts from last season. He also had the best pitching record at 8-4. Ziehl had three games with nine or more strikeouts, including 12 in a 13-4 win over Presbyterian last season.
Perfect Game Preseason All-Conference Team
C - Jacob Cozart, NC State
1B - Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest
2B - Blake Cyr, Miami
3B - Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech
SS - Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia
OF - Cam Cannarella, Clemson
OF - James Tibbs III, Florida State
DH - Garrett Michel, Virginia Tech
UT - Ethan Anderson, Virginia
SP - Chase Burns, Wake Forest
SP - Jonathan Santucci, Duke
SP - Josh Hartle, Wake Forest
RP - Gage Ziehl, Miami
RP - Fran Oschell, Duke
