On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team had two players named to the preseason All-Conference team - Sophomore Infielder Blake Cyr and Junior Pitcher Gage Ziehl.

Cyr, a native of Wyndemere, FL, had an outstanding freshman batting .305 with 63 RBIs and 17 home runs. His average ranked third on the team, while his RBI and home run total were second behind Yohandy Morales.

In game two of the series at Florida, Cyr batted in seven runs and hit two home runs en route to a 14-6 win.

Ziehl, a native of Macedon, NY, led the team in ERA (4.30) among pitchers with double-digit starts from last season. He also had the best pitching record at 8-4. Ziehl had three games with nine or more strikeouts, including 12 in a 13-4 win over Presbyterian last season.





Perfect Game Preseason All-Conference Team

C - Jacob Cozart, NC State

1B - Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

2B - Blake Cyr, Miami

3B - Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech

SS - Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia

OF - Cam Cannarella, Clemson

OF - James Tibbs III, Florida State

DH - Garrett Michel, Virginia Tech

UT - Ethan Anderson, Virginia

SP - Chase Burns, Wake Forest

SP - Jonathan Santucci, Duke

SP - Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

RP - Gage Ziehl, Miami

RP - Fran Oschell, Duke