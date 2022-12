The mass exodus from the Miami Hurricanes football continued Thursday as Defensive Back Brian Balom will enter the transfer portal. He is the 15th player to transfer from Miami and the 10th from South Florida. The Broward County safety from Miramar registered one solo tackle in 2022.

In his two-year career, Balom registered 11 tackles. Balom was a three-star prospect coming out of the 2020 class.